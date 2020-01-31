What’s in your cards? Find out Feb. 25

Join Anush Hansen for a special Driven Women series night, What’s in your Cards?, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce.

Hansen, a certified career counselor and owner of Kennebunk Counseling, will lead an interactive career values card sort exercise that will help women clarify and prioritize what they truly want out of their career, and affirm what they need for achieving a healthier work-life balance.

Fulfillment in work and your life is very much dependent on a career being in line with values. Knowing values and priorities can help make better career decisions and find a job that speaks true and provides opportunities to thrive.

Hansen is the owner of Kennebunk Counseling, where she provides holistic mental health and career counseling. She is a licensed professional counselor in the state of Maine, and a certified career counselor credentialed through the National Career Development Association. Hansen loves helping and supporting others in discovering purpose in their work, and creating the kind of life they want for themselves. Hansen lives in Kennebunk with her family.

To learn more about Hansen and the career and mental health counseling services she provides, visit www.kennebunkcounseling.com.

Admission is $20 and includes light fare. Payment is due when signing up in order to reserve. To RSVP, call Anush Hansen at Kennebunk Counseling at 207-494-4040.

Seaglass Chorale sings for peace

After performances of its peace-inspired program to standing ovations in Kennebunkport and Sanford, Kennebunk-based Seaglass Chorale entertained residents at Huntington Common with a shorter concert on the Saturday before Christmas. Musical Director Jean Strazdes encouraged audience participation with some audience members launching into impressive solos.

Nonprofit Seaglass is embarking on a new adventure with its upcoming spring 2020 concert, The Peacemakers will musically celebrate the efforts of some of the world’s most recognized advocates of peace. It will be free for students, first responders and active military. The event offers an opportunity for York County residents to enjoy the acoustics at Sanford’s state-of-the art auditorium.

For those interested in joining Seaglass Chorale, rehearsals are on Sundays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kennebunk and all are welcome. For a rehearsal schedule or more information, visit www.seaglasschorale.org. No audition is required.

Kennebunk Land Trust plans activities

Join Kennebunk Land Trust and Kennebunk Parks and Recreation for the first Wellness Walk of the year at Sea Road Preserve. The walk, scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, represents the first in a series of Wellness Walks. The land trust would like to thank its Wellness Walk corporate sponsor, Southern Maine Health Care, for its support of the series. Kennebunk Land Trust also thanks principal sponsor, Kennebunk Savings Bank.

This is a guided social walk aimed at building community and encouraging people to opt outside and be active. Sea Road Preserve is a 13-acre property contiguous to the town-owned Bridle Path and Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge. The trail follows an old, turn-of-the-century train bed, and offers scenic views of the Mousam River in all seasons.

Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing and footwear. For more information, call 985-8734. Directions: Access is from the Sea Road School on Sea Road; parking available at the school. Meet at the trail entrance.

Snow Stroll

Kennebunk Land Trust and Boulangerie will host a Snow Stroll. Explore the Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary on a guided naturalist walk at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23. Land trust board members Scott Gasperin, a forester, and Tony Liguori, a master Maine Guide & Maine master naturalist, will highlight the flora and fauna in winter. Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing and footwear.

The 38-acre preserve has over 2,400 feet of frontage along the Mousam River. Kennebunk Land Trust established new crib steps at the preserve last summer too. Following the walk, the group will visit Boulangerie for a treat and a hot drink. $10 per person (cash or check only). RSVP is encouraged, but not required.

For more information or to RSVP, call 985-8734 or email [email protected] Principal sponsor is Kennebunk Savings Bank. Directions: From Route 1 in Kennebunk, turn onto Water Street. There is off street parking on the left next to the treatment plant administrative building.

Local residents receive faculty honors from Trinity College

Three local students were awarded faculty honors for the fall 2019 semester at Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Faculty honors are awarded to students with a semester GPA of at least 3.667 on four graded courses, with no individual grade below B-minus, and no incomplete grades pending. They are: Cami L. Beath, Kennebunk; Anna Kate C. Luddy, Kennebunk; and Morgan E. McKeown, Lyman.

Dine around card supports conservation efforts

Kennebunk Land Trust is raising funds with a dine around card. Purchasing the winter dine around card supports local businesses and community conservation. The cost is of the card is $15 per person. The winter dine around card is valid from Jan. 1, 2020 to June 1, 2020. Some businesses listed are offering 10 percent, unlimited use, during this time period while others are noted as 10 percent, one time use, during this time period.

For more information or to fill out the enrollment form, www.kennebunklandtrust.org/winter-dine-around-card/.

