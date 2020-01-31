Rotary hosts LaCroix

Bridgton’s new Community Development director, Linda LaCroix, spoke to a full house at the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club meeting on Jan. 23. This may become an annual talk to allow townspeople insight into the planning process. The Rotary Club is sponsoring a series of speakers, including local officials, business people and nonprofit leaders. For more information visit lakeregionrotary.com or the club’s Facebook page.

Transfer station stickers

It’s time to renew stickers to use the Bridgton transfer station. The cost is $10 for a two-year sticker, which is required to dispose of household trash and recyclables at the transfer station. Stickers may be purchased at the Bridgton Town Office, 3 Chase St., or at the transfer station, 118 Sandy Creek Road, just down the road from the Paris Farmers Union.

Socrates Café

The Socrates Café discussion group will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at the Bridgton Community Center, 15 Depot St. (behind Renys). The topic to be discussed is “How do we define success?” moderated by Larry Flaherty. All are welcome and light refreshments will be provided. For more information call 583-6957.

Join the chorus

The Lake Region Community Chorus, with 55 members from Bridgton and 14 other area towns, is looking to add some more singers as it prepares for its eighth annual spring concert. Rehearsals are held at the Twitchell Chapel, Bridgton Academy, in North Bridgton, from 6:20-8:30 p.m. on Mondays. All voices are welcome but tenors and basses are especially needed. Registration will be held on Monday, Feb 3, before rehearsal. A $25 fee helps cover the cost of music. Anyone who is interested should contact Jan Jukkola at [email protected] or 647-2584 for more information.

