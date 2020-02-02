ARLINGTON, Texas – Daniel Jason Estabrook, 58, of Arlington, Texas, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, of a cardiac arrest due to a recent illness. He was born in Portland, Maine, on Feb. 12, 1961, to Allan and Patricia Estabrook. Most of his childhood was spent in Yarmouth, Maine, where he developed his love of sports. Dan attended the University of Presque Isle, and served in the United States Air Force from 1982-1990. Dan then worked at Texas Instruments for over 25 years. He was a proud member of Red Sox nation, loved the Boston Bruins and the Miami Dolphins.

Dan was predeceased by his mother, Patricia Estabrook. He is survived by his loving wife, Kris Estabrook; two sons, Jeremy Allan Estabrook, 24, and his fiancé, Alma, Tyler Warren Estabrook, 18; his father, Allan Estabrook and his partner, Suzanne Gauthier; sister, Karen Mason and her partner, Craig Patterson; brother, Ken Estabrook and his wife, Wendy; nephews, Corey Mason, Matthew Estabrook and niece, Elizabeth Estabrook; along with many other family and friends.

Dan was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend and will be greatly missed. Please visit noblecremations.com to share memories.

