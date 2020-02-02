SCARBOROUGH – Judith Ann (Iott) Sanborn, 82, of Standish, passed on Jan. 27, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Judy, as she was known by most, was surrounded by the loving arms of her family as she shed her earthly bonds. Judy was born on May 29, 1937, in Portland, the daughter of Louis John and Kathleen (Huvey) Iott.

Judy graduated from Deering High School in 1955. She went on to study nursing at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1958. She began her nursing career at Mercy Hospital and later became a nursing instructor at Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Eventually, Judy moved on to work at Maine Medical Center where she worked as a pediatric nurse for 39 years.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Louis J. and Kathleen H. Iott; her sister, Ruth Ann Iott, and brother, Louis J. Iott, his wife, Mona Winchenbach Iott; and son-in-law, Bruce Avery.

She is survived by her husband, Stanley and their four children, daughter, Eileen Avery, and her three children Patrick, Nicole and Samantha; son, Michael Sanborn, his wife, Joann, and his four children, Sarah, Melissa, Kaitlin and Abbie; son, David Sanborn, his wife, Renee, and their three children, Ethan, Rachel and Ellie; son, Eric Sanborn, his wife, Holly, and their three children, Emily, Haley, and Erin; her brother, David M. Iott, who lives in Philadelphia; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces, and nephews.

Judy was an incredibly loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and aunt to her entire family and extended families. Her patience, positivity, gentleness, and immense love for her family was unconditional. It didn’t matter who was at her door, they would be welcomed with a giant hug and, most likely, an amazing meal. Judy loved to read and was rarely seen without a book nearby. She was also a gifted painter and artisan who loved the outdoors, traveling, and looked forward to each summer, where she could be found gardening in her backyard or picking blueberries at her favorite spots. Judy loved visiting or being visited by friends, family or friends of the family. There was always an open door and a seat at the dinner table.

The family has entrusted A.T. Hutchins with the arrangements. Visiting hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave, Portland, Maine.

To view Judy’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.athutchins.com

