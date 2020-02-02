COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Jody Elizabeth Horton, 47, died Jan. 16, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

She was born July 30, 1972, to Marlin Richard and Corinne Mary (Gribbin) Cameron in Augusta, Maine.

Jody was a 1990 graduate from Gray New Gloucester High School in Gray, and graduated from the University of Maine at Presque Isle and was three courses away from obtaining her master’s degree. She was an elementary school teacher for 23 years, eventually teaching all grades at locations around the world in support of her husband, Lt. Col. Heath Horton, United States Air Force.

Jody cherished her family and she was a dedicated mother and wife first and foremost. She treasured her son and husband and embraced every moment with them.

Jody made friends everywhere she went as she was very dynamic; she never met someone she didn’t like and never had a bad word towards anyone.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marlin Richard Cameron, and Jody was the apple of her father’s eye.

Jody is survived by her loving husband, Heath Erik Horton; son, Hunter M. Horton (Emily Price); mother, Corinne Mary Cameron; brother, Thomas Richard Cameron; sister-in-law, Jamie Cameron; and niece, Reese M. Cameron.

Services were held in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, as Jody despised funeral flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to a Childhood Hunger charity of the givers’ choice. Caring for her students was important to Jody, she always tried to make sure all her

students had food.

