WINDHAM – Gloria Dawn Tinsman, 77, passed away Jan. 28, 2020 at Ledgewood Manor, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Washington D.C. on April 17, 1942, a daughter of Thomas and Ida (Walker) Tinsman.

Gloria graduated from Oxon Hill High School in Maryland. She was employed at the department store, Garfinkle’s in downtown Washington D.C. in the cash office. Gloria was also employed at various other jobs throughout her life. In the early 1980s, Gloria moved to Maine with her mother in order to be closer to her sister, Sandra “Sue” Ferguson.

She enjoyed doing puzzles, knitting and crocheting. Gloria was a woman who valued family over everything else. Her sister and nieces and nephews meant the world to her and she treated them as her own, she was a quick witted and amazing aunt.

She is survived by her sister, Sandra “Sue” Ferguson and her husband, Joe; her nieces, Cindy Hartley and her husband Bill, and JoAnne Robinson and her husband Cameron; great-nieces and nephews, Kristy Lynn Jordan, Jeffrey Pippin and his wife Maddy, Eric Pippin, Jessie Taylor and her husband Corey, and Joshua Lavoie; great-great-nieces and nephews, Chad Jordan, Selene Jordan, Summer Jordan, Sophia Taylor and Lila Taylor.

No services for Gloria are being held at this time. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham, ME 04062. To express condolences or participate in Gloria’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

