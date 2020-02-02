WALPOLE, Mass. – Jean Edith (Stuntzner) Decatur, a resident of New Pond Village in Walpole, and formerly of Westwood, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Harbor House at New Pond Village. She was 94. Jean was born in Taunton, Mass., the only daughter of Louis Karl and Edith (Rice) Stuntzner.

She graduated from Needham High School as the valedictorian of her class of 1943 and also studied at the Chandler Secretarial School which prepared her for working as a stenographer and secretary at a law firm. Jean honed her entrepreneurial skills as the owner and operator of the Back Door, a store in Islington. She volunteered for many years at Glad Rags, a consignment shop in Westwood, and later at the Curiosity Shoppe at New Pond Village. She also enjoyed membership in the Bridge Club at New Pond Village.

Jean was the wife of the late Richard Garland “Dick” Decatur who predeceased her in 1999, and the sister of he late Louis Karl Stuntzner Jr.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth R. Decatur, and his wife Sally, of South Portland; her daughters, Janet E. Snell, and her husband, Robert, of Hanson, and Carol J. Hawes of Westwood; her six grandchildren, John Snell, Sara Snell, Nicholas Hawes, Jonathan Hawes, Katy Rand, and Libby Derrig; and three great-grandchildren.

Services and interment in New Westwood Cemetery in Westwood will be private. For guest book please visit www.folsomfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers donations to the MSPCC,

3815 Washington Street, #2,

Boston, MA 02130

or to the

Alzheimer’s Association,

309 Waverly Oaks Road,

Waltham, MA 02452

would be appreciated

