PORTLAND – David James Smart, 82, passed away peacefully, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Saint Joseph’s Rehab and Residence. He was a lifetime resident of Portland, born on Dec. 31, 1937, to Edward James and Viola Newlander Smart.

He graduated from Portland High School in 1957. He started working in his sophomore year at Maine Beauty and Supply Company for a total of 23 years, followed by Eastern Beauty Supply, Pens Unlimited and eventually retiring from Gorham Manufacturing Company.

David was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Charles E. Smart; a nephew, Steven E. Smart, and his beloved fiance, Clara “Claire” Southard.

He is survived by his “baby” sister and brother-in-law, Julie Anna and Donald Davidson; many nieces and nephews, including Owen, with whom he had a special bond; and his number one cousin, Susan Hoyt.

When David met Claire, his life was complete. They became great companions, visiting lighthouses, camping, yard sailing, playing miniature golf, enjoying Windjammer Days in Boothbay Harbor, and having a beer or two at the Silver House Tavern.

David was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, never missing a game on TV. During the last few years, his days were spent working on word search puzzles and watching movies of his favorite cowboy – John Wayne. His family visited often bringing him his favorite treats – Hershey kisses, devil dogs, and Pepsi.

He often said how happy and fortunate he was to be living at Saint Joseph’s – “I love it here!” The staff took wonderful care of him – from the doctors and nurses, to the cleaning staff. David’s family will be forever grateful for the caring and compassionate community of Saint Joseph’s.

A graveside service will be held in the spring.

