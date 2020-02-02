PORTLAND – Edna Fillmore, daughter of the late Charles Parker and Helen McInnis, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. Edna was born in Rockland on Jan. 14, 1924, although her fondest memories were her years growing up on Swans Island.

She had a love for boats, fried clams, the ocean and people, and her vivid memories of the Island brought her much joy.

Edna embodied a generous spirit who loved “doing good to people.” She found purpose in taking people out to eat, having visitors, and giving away anything to make sure people were taken care of (namely Klondike Bars, and muffins).

Edna never met a stranger, asking wait staff, caretakers and anyone if they liked their jobs, how long they had worked there, and when their birthday was. She was a true firecracker, loving a good party of any kind, especially birthdays. She was a lover of music and dancing, and did not like anything “dull”. There was never a dull moment with Edna.

Although she had strong preferences including black and white cats, the love of her later years was her beloved gray cat, “Friskie.”

Edna is survived by three children, Eldridge (Sharon) Fillmore of Portland, Bonney Hunt of Brentwood, N.H., and Millard (Patti) Fillmore of Naples; as well as five grandchildren, Jennifer Hunt, Allison (Ryan) Ellis, Casey Fillmore, Benjamin Fillmore, and Avery Fillmore.

The family of Edna extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Barron Center (3 North,

supervisors, and Jenny) for their care, friendship and compassion to their mother.

A memorial service will be held at the Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home in Portland on Monday, Feb. 3 at 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Animal Welfare Society/Cleo Fund.

