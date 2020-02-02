NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. – Sally Wilford Miller, died peacefully on Dec. 5, 2019, at Evergreen Woods in North Branford, Conn. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends.

Sally was born Feb. 9, 1927, in Philadelphia and grew up in Merion, Pa., the daughter of E. Burke and Catherine Wilford. She graduated from the Baldwin School (Bryn Mawr, Pa.) before attending Smith College (Northampton, Mass.) where she graduated in 1948 with a major in physics and a minor in math. A woman ahead of her time, she attended graduate school at Bryn Mawr College, where she studied the properties of titanium and co-authored a paper on this topic.

Sally was married to Robert “Bob” Douglas Miller for 65 years. Her life was defined by her love of family and friends, civic and community activities, world travel, and sports. Most of her adult years were lived in Hingham, Mass., where she raised her family, and the Portland area where she and her husband retired to be close to family. Before retiring to Casco in the late 1980s, Sally and Bob ran a successful Kwik Kopy franchise in Norwell, Mass. for eight years.

Wherever she lived, she was an active participant in community activities. Sally was especially proud to be a Girl Scout leader for both her daughters from their elementary school through high school years. As a member of the Casco Village Church, she served as president of the Ladies Guild for 12 years. In this position, she led a very successful fundraiser by creating uniquely designed afghans that featured historical highlights of the town. Sally was also active in the Portland Women Literary Union serving as treasurer for four years. Additionally, she served as a volunteer at the Jones Museum of Glass & Ceramics for many years and had her own glass collection. She was an avid reader and member of many book clubs.

Politics and current events were an ongoing interest for her. She was a member of the League of Women Voters in Hingham for many years. In 1992, she actively campaigned for the Clinton Presidential Campaign and attended a White House holiday party in 1993.

After moving to Maine, Sally and Bob were frequent travelers abroad and in the United States. Some of the places they visited were South Africa, New Zealand, Thailand, Russia, Europe, Mexico, the Galapagos Islands, and Alaska. She also traveled with her daughters and went to Egypt, Europe, and the United Kingdom. This love of traveling was passed down to her grandchildren.

Sally was a big supporter of her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their various activities. Throughout her life she enjoyed playing bridge and she belonged to several bridge groups. Finally, Sally was an enthusiastic fan of the Patriots and the Red Sox and watched every game she could.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Miller; her oldest brother, Edward B. Wilford III; and two sons, Ken Miller and David Miller. She is survived by two daughters, Virginia Miller of North Bethesda, Md.; Carrie Federici (Louis) of Guilford, Conn.; a daughter-in-law, Nancy Baker Miller of Yarmouth; a brother, Robert Wilford of Berwyn, Pa.; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the First Parish Congregational Church in Yarmouth, Maine. A reception will follow the service.

