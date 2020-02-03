ROCKPORT

Group offering ‘Animal Tracks Walk’ on Saturday

Your Maine Coast Heritage Trust Community Preserves will sponsor an “Animal Tracks Walk” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Erickson Fields, 164 West St.

With its varied habitat of woods and field, this property offers hundreds of clues for the intrepid outdoorsman, who knows what to look for. And, winter snow serves as the perfect foil for capturing animal tracks and other signs of wildlife. Join MCHT Naturalist Kirk Gentalen for this guided hike that is free and open to the public. No preregistration is necessary, but RSVPs are appreciated.

For more details, call Joelle Albury at 236-2739 or email [email protected]

DAMARISCOTTA

Author, journalist to give talk on broadcast history

Skidompha Library’s Chats with Champions program will host professor and longtime newsman Nick Mills at 10 a.m. Tuesday for the talk “A Brief History of Broadcasting in America” at 184 Main St.

Mills, an author and longtime journalist, served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Colombia, helping to launch that country’s national educational television system. As a U.S. Army officer, he led a combat photography team in Vietnam and also served as an adviser in President Hamid Karzai’s administration. Mills taught journalism at Boston University for 26 years, was a broadcast journalist, news director, reporter and news anchor in Boston and New York.

He also is the author of “Combat Photographer” and senior writer of “The American Experience in Vietnam – Reflections on an Era.”

He lives in Cumberland.

The lecture provides background for this year’s Camden Conference, “The Media Revolution: Changing the World.”

For more details, call the library at 563-5513.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: