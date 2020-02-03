Carl Emerson

Carl Ripley “Rip” Emerson Jr., 93 of Goose Rocks Beach, Kennebunkport, passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.

He was born in Sommerville, Massachusetts, on April 11, 1926, a son to Carl Ripley Emerson Sr. and Lydia Piper Emerson. He graduated from Medford High School before going on to pursue a degree in chemical engineering at Tufts University.

Rip was a veteran, and the second youngest ensign commissioned in the Navy. Rip met the love of his life June (Florence) while stationed in South Bend, Indiana, while attending Midshipman school at the University of Notre Dame. They were married for 71 years before she passed away peacefully on June 22, 2018.

Rip and June raised their family in Hingham, Massachusetts, before retiring to Kennebunkport, where he used to spend summers as a child. Rip worked at Raytheon as a research chemical engineer for the majority of his career up until he retired.

Rip was a member of the First Congregational Church in Kennebunkport. He created and updated the church website, was the treasurer and played an active role within the church, his faith being of utmost importance to him. He was president of the Kennebunkport Historical Society, member of the building committee, chairman of the recycling and waste committee and played a pivotal role in establishing the recycling program.

He was a town selectman for several years after his retirement. He was a member of the special education department and an instrumental role in the Reseed program designed to make science fun and relatable for students.

Rip especially enjoyed socializing with friends, family and locals. He was a man of integrity and intellectual pursuit, with a thirst for knowledge and human connection. He had an affinity toward nature, all animals, especially birds, dogs and the sea. He was a wealth of knowledge and always had an answer to most any question (his family used to joke that he was a walking encyclopedia).

Rip, above all, was a family man, he was devoted to his wife June of 71 years, his children, grandchildren and great grandson.

Rip is survived by his two daughters, Vicki Hagopian and her husband, Ronald, and Diane E. Holm and her husband, Gregory; three grandchildren Jennifer Jenkins, Kristen Seibold and Mathew Holm; and one great grandchild Talon Jenkins.

There are no visiting hours. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Congregational Church, 141 North St., Kennebunkport. Burial will follow in Arundel Cemetery, Kennebunkport. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Rachel Carlson National Wildlife Refuge, 321 Port Road, Wells, ME 04090.

