AUGUSTA — Gov. Janet Mills will propose a supplemental budget on Monday that may include additional spending on child welfare, broadband expansion and increasing the state’s reserve fund.

The Democratic governor will summarize her plan in a 12:30 p.m. press conference at the State House.

In January, during her first State of the State address, Mills detailed several priorities for her administration, including funding an additional 20 workers for the state’s child protective system; allocating $15 million for broadband expansion, adding $20 million of the state’s revenue surplus to the Rainy Day Fund, the state’s emergency contingency account, and fully funding proposed increases for Maine’s public colleges and universities.

Other measures detailed in her State of the State address included forming an “Opioid Overdose Review Panel” to examine deaths and recommend state responses and increasing the state benefits package provided to surviving family members of first responders killed on duty. All of those items could be included in a supplemental budget that comes less than a year after the Legislature approved an $8 billion, two-year spending plan for state government.

