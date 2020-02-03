BATH – Peter Bruce Hudson, 75, of Bath, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 with a proper send off, surrounded by his family. Peter was born in Bath on Nov. 6, 1944, one of eight children, to John and Thelma Stimpson Hudson.

He grew up in Woolwich, and graduated from Morse High School in 1964, where he was an avid runner and earned his cross country letter. After graduation, Peter proudly served his county with the U.S. Army from July 1965 to July 1967.

On Oct. 7, 1967, Peter married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Ann Lebel, and they made their home in Bath where they raised three children.

Peter was employed at Bath Iron Works as a welding supervisor for 25 years, retiring in 2000. He quickly realized he wasn’t ready to retire and became the maintenance director for RSU 1, retiring again in 2006.

Peter enjoyed his old cars, woodworking, and his horse, Sassy. Peter accomplished a lifelong dream of learning to ride horseback. He cared for Sassy for as long as he could, making sure she would be well taken care of, as the cruel dementia disease progressed. Peter (aka, Grandpa, Gramper, Papa) truly enjoyed his grandchildren, to whom he taught the famous “Hudson handshake”.

Peter was well known for his mischievous ways and could put a smile on your face with his humorous storytelling as only a true “Mainah” could do.

He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Lloyd “Skip” Hudson and John “Jack” Hudson, sisters, Nancy Hudson Boucher and Sonja Hudson Nadeau; brothers-in-law, Alfred Boucher and Charles Tibbetts, sisters-in-law, Judy Hudson and Rita Hudson.

Peter leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Sharon; daughters, Lisa Hudson Dunning and her husband Thurlow and children Nathan Stover and Meghan Stover of Bath; Amy Hudson Jasper and her husband Tom and son, Bradley of Bowdoinham; son Peter E. Hudson and his children, Kaylee and Keegan of West Bath; brother, David Hudson, sisters, Barbara Hudson Tibbetts, Jeannette Hudson Arsenault and her husband Joseph; sister-in-law, Lilia Hudson, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m. at the David E Desmond & Son Funeral Home, 638 High Street, Bath, ME 04530

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made to

Hawk’s Nest Stable and Arena, in care of

Karen Hawkes

40 Hawkes Lane

North Bath, ME 04530

to help care for Sassy and all the rescue horses Peter also spoiled with carrots and peppermints.

