BRUNSWICK – ATC. Robert A. “Bob” Becker was born in 1937 in Tewksbury, Mass. and passed away on Jan. 27, 2020. In high school Bob joined the R.O.T.C, the National Rifle Team and in his senior year as Commander of the Color Guard.

In the community he was an active member in the Cape Ann Chapter, Order of the DeMolay, and the Cape Ann Outboard Club. After graduating from high school in 1955, Bob joined the U.S. Navy. In 1976 he graduated from Tidewater Community College in Virginia with two decrees. He was a lifetime Mason at the Brunswick, Maine Lodge.

After serving 26 years, Bob retired at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Brunswick. VP-10 and wing -5 were his last duty stations. He worked in Bath with Marine Architects, then 10 years at LL Bean’s and then 14 years at Shaw’s Supermarket in Brunswick.

Bob is survived by his wife Margarete Becker, his grand and great-grandchildren.

Bob was predeceased by his three children.

At Bob’s request all services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

