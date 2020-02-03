Portland High School class of 1955. Noon to 4:30 p.m. June 27, Fireside Inn & Suites Portland, Moosehead Highland Room, 81 Riverside St. Reservations and payment of $21 per person for meal due before May 1 by calling Joan Bennett Bartlett at 797-3260 or Lorraine Libby Bowdoin at 873-6339.
