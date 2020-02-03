St. Mary’s Regional Hospital
Cohen Stone Graham, born Jan. 14 to Alison Paine and Chuck Graham of Belgrade. Grandparents are Carl and Dianne Paine of Bowdoin and Bill and Marilynn Graham of Pittsfield. Great-grandparents are Bruce and Dolly Small of Bowdoin.
Jasper Reid Cole, born to Kayla Drewry and Caleb Cole of Lewiston. Grandparents are Chrissy Noble of Lewiston, Jessica Drewry and Brian Mathias of Spencer, Massachusetts. Great-grandparents are Allen Leland and Lillian Morison.
