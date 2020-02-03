The deliberate distribution of false information is relentless these days. Close to home the anti-vaccine campaigners are recklessly – and knowingly -– endangering the lives of children, newborns, elders, and people with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions. Their sermons use baseless sources to scare people about the supposed dangers of vaccines, encouraging them to opt out. What they fail to say is that vaccines save lives: it is their rejection of scientific evidence that is actually the most dangerous.
Their deceptive signs cluttering our roadways spin the falsehoods yet another way – that a “no” vote for vaccines is a vote for big Pharma. Really? Again, they fail to mention that Big Pharma will benefit when those who rejected vaccines get sick and need medication to recover.
In 2019 Gov. Mills signed into law a bill which protects the public’s health. She did so because the evidence is irrefutable – vaccines work. It is this law the anti-vax campaigners now want to undo.
A “No” vote on Question 1 affirms your intention to protect your child’s life and the lives of those around you – grandparents, aunts, teachers, neighbors. You agree that no individual has the right to arbitrarily put the life of another in danger.
Just think of the current deadly viral outbreak in China. If your life could be saved by a vaccine, would you be in line to get it? I expect you would.
Thank you for your “No” vote on Question 1.
Luisa Deprez
Portland
