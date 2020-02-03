City Councilor Kimberly Cook asked voters what we think is “the right path forward” regarding the policy resolution for the planned emergency shelter. My response, as a resident of Bayside who has followed this process for years, is that the right path forward is forward.
No single facility or policy is going to solve homelessness. We don’t face a choice of doing this or getting the state and other communities to do more. Both of those things must happen.
It’s appropriate for Portland to track numbers and compel the state and other communities to share responsibility and costs. The current resolution provides for this. As a taxpayer and someone who lives in community with people experiencing homelessness, I am more concerned about conditions that enable positive outcomes, than about where people are from.
An inadequate facility doesn’t save money. We have that now, so we know. Infrastructure for intervention and preventive assistance for those at risk is an investment, which saves both lives and the money that pays for policing and emergency services when someone has hit a desperation point. I want my money to help people, not to fund the path to incarceration or the grave.
Councilor Cook thinks there’s “ample time to implement a new approach in Maine that ensures access to shelter.” It takes willpower to write a civil response to that. The Homelessness Prevention Task Force was seven years ago. New shelter planning started three years ago. It was below zero last week.
Lead forward, Portland.
Laura Cannon
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Community News
Briefs
-
Times Record Opinion
Guest opinion column: For CMP’s tower problem, the simplest solution is the most obvious
-
Food
Tap Lines: These beers were made for drinking (and not overthinking)
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Students who walk and bike should be considered
-
Times Record Opinion
Douglas Rooks: Are we ready for a McGovern moment?
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.