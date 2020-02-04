FALMOUTH — Interested youth can learn the ins and outs of babysitting, including key safety procedures, during an all-day session scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Mason-Motz Activity Center, 190 Middle Road. The cost is $78 per participant. Topics include fire, safety and other emergency procedures, including first aid. There will also be an introduction to child care and how to amuse children. Upon completion of the workshop, all participants will receive an American Red Cross certification. Participants should bring snacks and full attendance is mandatory. Call 699-5302 for more information.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: