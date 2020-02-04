TOPSHAM – Robert J. Carpenter, 86, of Topsham, and D’Escousse, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2020. He was born in Providence, R.I. on Dec. 20, 1933. He was the son of Walter H. Carpenter and Dorothy H. Millar, of Providence.

He and his family moved to Beverly, Mass. when he was young. He grew up there and graduated from Beverly High School, in 1951. In high school, he was an accomplished gymnast. After graduating, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served three tours of duty in Okinawa during the Korean Conflict of the 1950s and after nine years, was honorably discharged after attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He was very proud of his military service.

After being discharged, he was employed by United Shoe Machinery in Beverly. For a short time, he was also employed by Henschel Corporation.

In 1969, he accepted a position at BIW in Bath, as a buyer. While employed at BIW, he became a certified purchasing manager, and was promoted to the Manager of Procurement Programs for several BIW shipbuilding contracts. After BIW, he was employed as a liaison representative for Gibbs and Cox.

After retirement, he enjoyed fishing, camping and traveling the U.S. eastern seaboard and the maritimes of Canada. He spent most of his retirement years during the spring, summer and fall at a summer home on Isle Madame, Cape Breton, Nova Scotia. He was an animal lover, a dog owner and longtime contributor to the SPCA. He enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, and was an avid card player.

He was a hardworking and dedicated family man, and an inspirational role model for all who knew and loved him. He was kind to everyone, quick to offer assistance to anyone in need, and had a very good sense of humor. He leaves behind a well-lived and full life that contained many hardships, but also good times and laughter. He was an outstanding husband, father, boss, and friend.

He is predeceased in 2017 by his loving wife Shirley, of 62 years.

He is survived and missed by his son, Robert and wife Margaret of Topsham, a daughter, Susan of Westbrook; a niece, Claudine David of Isle Madame, Nova Scotia, a nephew, Dana David of Kuujjuaq, Quebec; two grandstepdaughters, Jessica Marr of Topsham, Sarah Caron and her husband Jason of Bowdoinham, as well as their children, Desiree and Cali. He is also survived by numerous cousins in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Visiting will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in July, on Isle Madame. Condolences to the family may be expressed at brackettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the

American Heart Association

51 US Route 1, Ste M

Scarborough, ME 04074

