WOOLWICH – Mark T. White, 58, of Woolwich, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 from complications following his battle with leukemia.

Mark loved all things to do with cars and motors. He was a very talented mechanic and could fix most anything. Before his illness, he worked as an automotive technician at Bill’s Garage in West Bath.

Mark was predeceased by his parents, William D. White and Nancy E. (Adams) White

Mark is survived by his wife, Jo Warner-White of Woolwich; his brother, Paul White and his wife Candy of Dresden, his brother Patrick White and his wife Betty of Pavilion, N.Y., his brother Michael White of Bath a sister, Mary Beth Smith and her husband, Gordon of Brunswick, a sister-in-law, Laura Comeau; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a memorial visitation on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., in Richmond. Following the visitation will be a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being made by Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St, Richmond, ME 04357

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Mark’s honor at

The Midcoast Humane Society, The American Cancer Society or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

