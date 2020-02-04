YARMOUTH — The town is now accepting applications for its senior tax assistance program. Residents may be eligible for a break on their property taxes if they are at least 67 as of April 30, they’ve been a Yarmouth resident for at least 10 years and the combined household income does not exceed $83,700.

Those applying must show proof of age, provide a copy of their taxes and a W9 tax form, if applicable. See the forms and applications page of the town website at yarmouth.me.us to download an application, which can be mailed or dropped off in person at Town Hall, 200 Main St. The deadline is April 30.

