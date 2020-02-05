STANDISH — Bonny Eagle High School is searching for a permanent principal to replace Michael Johnson, who has been serving as interim principal for the past year.
Former principal Lori Napolitano moved to the position of assistant superintendent last summer, and Johnson filled in this year.
Now, Superintendent Paul Penna said, the district is searching for someone to fill “a permanent position.”
The deadline for applications is Feb. 21, and Penna said the district has advertised both nationally and locally. The new principal would start July 1.
