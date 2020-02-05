WINDHAM — Rep. Patrick Corey, R-Windham, received the AARP Maine Capitol Caregivers Award on Jan. 21.

He joins a bipartisan group of elected officials from 30 states who AARP says are advancing policies to bring more help to family caregivers.

Corey sponsored successful legislation to support family caregivers and help spouses remain in their homes.

“This new law will help many of the more than 181,000 family caregivers in Maine who help their spouses to remain in their homes and communities,” Lori Parham, AARP Maine State Director, said in a press release.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: