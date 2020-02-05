BUXTON — Animal Control Officer Adele Jones is seeking the public’s help to identify the owner of two Nigerian Dwarf goats that were found dead in a ditch on Skip Road.

Jones picked up the goats Tuesday.

“We don’t think they were hit by a vehicle,” she said Wednesday. “We don’t know what happened.”

The bodies are being held as evidence.

Those with any information are urged to contact Jones at 929-5151.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: