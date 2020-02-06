Music

Feb. 7

First Friday Coffee House, positive, uplifting music, 6:30-8:30 p.m., South Windham Community Church, 31 Main St., South Windham. Free. FMI: 329-3483.

Feb. 8

Bold Riley, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Music with a Mission concert to benefit Windham Neighbors Helping Neighbors. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 seniors, $5 students/children at mwamconcerts.com.

“50s Music and Memories,” Mollyockett Chorus, 7 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m., Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. $10 donation suggested. Refreshments available from Windham High School Katahdin program.

Theater

Through Feb. 9

“Big Fish,” Gorham High School musical, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Performing Arts Center, 41 Morrill Ave., Gorham. Tickets: $12 adults, $10 students, 839-5754.

Comedy

Family Promise fundraiser featuring comedian Birdie Googins, 1-2:30 p.m. Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Seniors $15, adults $20, families $30 and children $10. Cash or check. Reservations appreciated, 854-9157.

Art

Jan. 30-March 12

“Lusus Naturae,” large-scale animated video and sound installation by Icelandic artists Ólöf Nordal, Gunnar Karlsson and Þuríður Jónsdótti, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Closing reception 6 p.m. March 12 with performance by USM School of Music and Q&A with Artist-in-Residence Nordal. Free, usm.maine.edu.

Dance

Feb. 8

Audition: Vivid Motion’s “Grania: Pirate Queen,” 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., ages 9 to adult, Drouin Dance Center, 90 Bridge St., 2nd Floor, Westbrook. vividmotion.org.

Feb. 26

Portland Ovations presents: Malpaso Dance Company, 7:30 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets $34-$45. Call 773-3150 or visit boxoffice.porttix.com.

Feb. 29

Young Life Sebago’s 2nd Annual Contra Dance, 7-9 p.m., Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham. Tickets $10 per person. For more information call 515-867-6883 or visit sebago.younglife.org.

