A sweet fling

Living Waters Church Women’s Ministry is presenting a Chocolate Lover’s Event from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at the church on Parker Farm Road, Buxton.

For $10 per person, you’ll get you a box to fill with all sorts of homemade chocolate delights. For more information, contact Cori Nadeau at (301) 653-5316 or Donna Aikins at 329-0753.

All proceeds will benefit the women’s ministry outreach program.

Papers for SAD 6 director

Nomination papers are available at the SAD 6 Central Office and the Buxton town clerk’s office for an at-large seat on the SAD 6 board.

A Buxton residency is required for a three-year term, expiring in June of 2023. The expiring term is that of Arthur Payeur Jr. The election will be June 9.

Dems to caucus

The Buxton Democratic Municipal Caucus is set for March 8, at 1 p.m. at Buxton Town Hall, 185 Portland Road. Doors will open at noon. The snow date is Sunday, March 15, at 1 p.m.

