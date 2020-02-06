SACO – Msgr. Rene Mathieu was awarded the A. William Kany Jr. Leadership Award at the Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry Annual Meeting Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The award is given by the Heart of Biddeford, Saco Main Street and the Chamber. Msgr. Mathieu was recognized for over a decade of leadership in Good Shepherd Parish and his compassionate service to the greater communities of Biddeford and Saco.

Pictured with the Monsignor Rene Mathieu are community leaders Steve St. Cyr, Stefa Normantis and David Flood who presented Mathieu with an original painting from local artist Tammy Charles. Mathieu was the recipient of an award from the local chamber of commerce. Courtesy photo

