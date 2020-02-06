SACO – Msgr. Rene Mathieu was awarded the A. William Kany Jr. Leadership Award at the Biddeford + Saco Chamber of Commerce + Industry Annual Meeting Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The award is given by the Heart of Biddeford, Saco Main Street and the Chamber. Msgr. Mathieu was recognized for over a decade of leadership in Good Shepherd Parish and his compassionate service to the greater communities of Biddeford and Saco.
