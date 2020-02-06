PHILADELPHIA — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 46 shots for his second shutout of the season, Miles Wood scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Thursday night.

Blake Coleman, Damon Severson and Pavel Zacha also scored for New Jersey. Blackwood also benefited from three shots that hit the post on his busy night.

The Devils chased Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott from the game early in the third period. Elliott allowed four goals on 16 shots before being replaced by Alex Lyon, who yielded Wood’s second goal.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 7, PANTHERS 2: Mark Stone scored two goals and had three assists, Marc-Andre Fleury recorded the 460th win of his career and Vegas won at Sunrise, Florida.

Max Pacioretty scored two goals and had an assist, Nate Schmidt scored a goal and had an assist, and Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault each also scored goals.

Fleury stopped 23 shots to pass the New York Rangers’ Henrik Lundqvist for sole possession of fifth place on the NHL all-time list for victories.

ISLANDERS 5, KINGS 3: Rookie Kieffer Bellows scored his first two NHL goals to help New York rally for a win at home.

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, and Michael Dal Colle and Matt Martin also scored as the Islanders recovered from a 3-1 deficit in the second period to get their third win in five games (3-0-2). Derick Brassard had two assists and Thomas Greiss stopped 22 shots.

LIGHTNING 4, PENGUINS 2: Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov scored, Andre Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and Tampa Bay beat visiting Pittsburgh.

Vasilevskiy improved to 15-0-2 in his past 17 starts to set a franchise record for consecutive games without a regulation loss. Tampa Bay won its eighth consecutive game at home.

NOTES

BLACKHAWKS: Defenseman Brent Seabrook is expected to be ready for the start of next season after he had right hip surgery.

Seabrook, 34, also had right shoulder surgery in December and left hip surgery last month. Team physician Michael Terry said Seabrook will be ready to return in 5 to 6 months.

Seabrook, who is under contract through the 2023-24 season at an average annual value of $6,875,000, was placed on long-term injured reserve in December.

Send questions/comments to the editors.