EPHRATA, Pa. – Janice G. Gustafson, 87, of Clay Twp., passed away on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the Ephrata Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born in Henrietta, N.C., she was a daughter of the late Harry and Vashti (Moore) Pigford. Janice was the beloved wife of Victor L. Gustafson Sr., and together they shared 63 years of marriage.

Janice graduated from State High School, and later obtained her bachelor’s degree in education from Limestone College, both in Gaffney, S.C. With her husband’s career with the U.S. Navy, they moved frequently along the east coast, and Janice taught third grade at various elementary schools where they would live. She always enjoyed being around children, gardening and planting flowers, being an avid reader of romance novels and her bible, and watching birds. She was a long standing member of Salem Bible Church in New Holland.

Along with her husband Victor, Janice is survived by three children, Tami Mitchell and her husband Edward of Lititz, Victor L. Gustafson Jr. and his wife Kimberly of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Timothy Gustafson and his wife Marcia of Maine. Also surviving are five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol, wife of Frank Kirkpatrick of Ephrata; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth W. Strohl of Lititz.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Gustafson; a sister, Sharon Strohl, and brothers, Harry and Bill Pigford.

Services have been entrusted to the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.

To send online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Janice’s memory may be made to

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

www.stjude.org

