HARPSWELL – Walt died on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the age of 87.

Walter C. Farley was born in West Virginia and moved with his family several times before leaving home, joining the Navy and, soon after, finding Maine.

After four years in the Navy/Korea, he earned degrees in engineering and law. This background helped him earn a living but had no positive impact on his imagination. He discovered science fiction/fantasy in the 1960s with Asimov’s Foundation series and such classics as Animal Farm and 1984.

Although he wrote volumes as a lawyer, after retirement, he experimented with letting his imagination expand and found new joy in writing. He also enjoyed playing various musical instruments including the trumpet, flute (traditional, Native American and Japanese), dulcimer, guitar, clarinet, saxophone and piano.

He is survived by his wife, Lou; two daughters, Ilene and Beth, his son, Andrew; and grandchildren Emily, Joey, Grace, Robin, Kevin, and Andrew.

Walt’s family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers who surrounded him during the last months. They brought smiles to his face and made him as comfortable and content as they could. Special thanks to the staff at CHANS/Hospice of Brunswick.

