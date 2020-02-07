BRUNSWICK – Rita Y. Bolduc, 92, of Maurice Drive passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Horizons Living and Rehabilitation Center. She was born in Lewiston on April 9, 1927, the daughter of Zephrine and Marie Levesque Lapierre. She was the youngest of 16 children and attended St. John’s Catholic School.

On August 31, 1946, she married the love her life Raynald R. Bolduc at St. John’s Church in Brunswick. They were happily married for 61 years. He passed away on Nov. 29, 2007.

Rita was employed at Aurbach Shoe and Grumbacher Company. She had a profound love for her role as a wife, mother and grandmother. Later in life she retired and found joy in spending ample time with her two grandchildren. Rita enjoyed teaching them how to cook, make puzzles, play cards and various board games. She was a woman with strong faith and devoted much of her life to the church.

Rita was a Daughter of Isabella for 55 years and was a member of the American Legion Post 202 Auxiliary of Topsham.

She was survived by her daughter, Irene Dubreuil and her husband David of Topsham; two grandchildren, Darcy Duncan and her husband Justin of Topsham and David Dubreuil II and his wife Sarah of Topsham; four great-grandchildren, Noah and Annabelle Duncan and Dylan and Dalton Dubreuil.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St. Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. at St. John’s the Baptist Church-All Saints Parish, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick with a reception to follow at the Stetson’s Funeral Home Family Reception Center. Spring interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Brunswick.

Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be made to

St. John’s Church

132 McKeen St.

Brunswick, ME 04011

Send questions/comments to the editors.