ROCKPORT – Barbara Ann LeGendre, 75, of Union, died at the Sussman House in Rockport on Feb. 4, 2020 after a short illness.

She was the daughter of Dr. Robert and Doris (Mailloux) LeGendre of Brunswick.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no service or memorial.

Full obituary can be found at directcremationofmaine.com

