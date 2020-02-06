Applications are now available for the annual Altrusa International of Greater Biddeford-Saco, ME Scholarship. The scholarship is to be awarded to a 2020 graduate of Biddeford High School, Kennebunk High School, Massabesic High School, Old Orchard Beach High School, and Thornton Academy.

Criteria for selection include evidence of a high level of academic success, acceptance at a college or university of higher learning, need, and a record of public/charitable service above and beyond that which may be required for high school graduation.

Application guidelines and forms are available in the guidance department of each school.

The deadline for scholarship application is March 16. Recipients will be notified in April.

Altrusa International is a service organization founded in 1917. Biddeford-Saco Altrusa was formed in 1976 and since that time has raised and distributed funds and provided services to schools, charitable organizations, and groups in the Biddeford, Saco and Old Orchard Beach communities.

