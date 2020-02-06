The South Portland- Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club is helping veterans who need assistance coming back to the United States.

At the beginning of the year, the Rotary Club donated $2,500 to Huot House in Saco and Veteran Career House in Biddeford,

According to a press release from Dan Davidson, Maine veterans chair of the SP, CE Rotary, the facilities in Biddeford and Saco are run through Volunteers of America. “Rotary’s donation has allowed the facilities to purchase a computer veterans can use for job hunting and housing searches and for maintaining contact with family and friends,” he said. “The money also purchased four new beds for the facilities.”

The facilities help veterans transition to civilian life, providing temporary housing while they search for new employment opportunities.

“We feel privileged to be partnered with these organizations to help Maine’s homeless veterans,” said Rotary Club President David Lourie. “This is a significant need, and these men and women who have served our country deserve all the help we can offer.”

“We have a few vets in the Rotary Club,” said Davidson. “I’m one of those. We have an awful lot of veterans who come back from a variety of conflicts who just need help. They served their country and they’re compatriots. It’s up to us to show we care. It’s really a case of paying it back to those individuals who have served their country.”

Davidson said that many veterans face internal and external challenges when returning to the United States.

“A lot come back with PTSD,” he said. “Some return with issues with respect to drugs and alcohol, and those need to be addressed so that they can go to permanent housing.”

Maine’s homeless veterans, having lack of transportation and money, aren’t able to get to doctors’ appointments or job interviews, Davidson said. They also need help obtaining “essential household items,” like beds and furniture, as they move into more permanent housing.

Davidson said that it’s the least the South Portland-Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club can do to help men and women who have sacrificed much for their country.

“It’s our intent as a club to continue to do this,” said Davidson. “Through the years we have raised and donated $37,000 to a variety of organizations. We’re very happy to help.”

