Members of the Kennebunk High School Girl Talk Club, whose mission is to support each other, and mentor other young women got together for a recent photo. Principal Sue Cressey said the club members, with advisor Kristen Parker, often help with homework or share info with each other about the upper grades, like advice about classes and extra-curricular activities and experiences.

Here are, front, from the left, McKenna Demmons, Cassandra Mackenzie and Libby Shea; middle from the left, Sofie Dumas, Ainsley Morrison, Neely Connor, Lily Schwartzman, Maddy Demmons and Olivia Raymond; and in the back, advisor Kristen Parker, Sarah Weaver, Alaina Schatzabel, Emily Archibald, Isabelle Okwuosa, Aiyana Gillard, Sydney Dumas.Member Tiernan Connor was not available. Courtesy Photo

