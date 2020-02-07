Veteran Lou Stack, second from right, with his family, from left, daughter Jane Stack, granddaughter Sidney Cirone, grandson Riley Cirone and wife Wilma Stack. Photo courtesy of Mary Chapman

Quilt of Valor for Stack

In honor of Quilts of Valor’s National Sew Day, 38 sewers from across the state gathered at Standish Town Hall to sew quilts for Standish veterans.

Quilts of Valor is a national organization that provides quilts to service members and veterans, and its National Sew Day takes place each year.

Cynthia Douglass, the co-chair of the Lakeside Quilters chapter, said that Maine’s Sew Day had the most quilters of any state in the nation.

“Our little group in the whole nation had the most quilters show up on the sew day. We’re kind of thrilled,” she said.

The sewers worked from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

At 3 p.m., veteran and Standish resident Lou Stack was presented with a quilt.

“It was wonderful,” Douglass said. “It was such a phenomenal experience. Everybody was absolutely thrilled and uplifted and so happy to be part of this.”

She said that as long as the Standish Town Hall can continue to accommodate the sewers, National Sew Day will be held there each year for many years to come.

Ukulele workshop

A free ukulele group will meet at the Alfond Center at Saint Joseph’s College from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. The first hour and a half is dedicated to helping new players learn beginner songs, while the rest of the time is a group playing session. Ukuleles are available to use for free, as well as available to purchase. For more information, contact Deborah Shugars at [email protected]

Vacation camp

Standish Recreation is hosting a vacation camp Feb. 18-21 for children grades K-6. The camp runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day and features activities such as sports, crafts and skating. The early registration deadline has passed, but late registration runs until Feb. 11 and costs $155 per student wherever space permits. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Blood drive

A Red Cross blood drive is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Standish Municipal Center. Appointments and walk-ins are available during that time. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org/give or call 1-800-733-2767.

Bird tour

A walking bird tour around Otter Pond and the Mountain Division Trail led by Nick Lund from the Maine Audubon will be held at 9 a.m. Feb. 23. The tour costs $14 per person. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Movie and meal

A “movie and meal” event for seniors will begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 27 at the Standish Municipal Center. The day starts with the film “The Hundred-Foot Journey” starring Helen Mirren. Afterwards, the group will travel to Tandoor in Portland for lunch. The trip costs $5 for transportation, plus the price of lunch. For more information and to register, visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

