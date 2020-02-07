Sebago ice derby

Sebago Lake and Cumberland County Ice Fishing Derby headquarters will be located at Raymond Beach on Roosevelt Trail during the derby Feb. 22-23. Raymond Beach will also host the Sebago Derby Fly-In (ice runway included), hot air balloons/rides, helicopter rides and food vendor stands. The ice fishing weigh stations are open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Please note that the Polar Dip scheduled for Saturday has been canceled. All prizes will be awarded at the 6 p.m. award ceremony on Feb. 23 at the Windham Indoor Shooting Rang, 999 Roosevelt Trail in Windham. For more information,call Cyndy Bell, president of the Sebago Lake Rotary Club, at 577- 6654 or Deb McPhail at 838-3339.

Jess Bates will lead an introductory nature drawing class from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 19 at Raymond Village Library. The material fees for the two-hour session are $10 for adults and free for all seniors. For more information or to register, contact Allison or Rachel at the library at 655-4283.

Raymond Little League baseball, softball and T-ball registration is now open. T-ball baseball is $40, minors player/coach pitch baseball and softball are $50, minors player pitch baseball and softball are $60 and majors baseball and softball are $75. Sign up prior to Sunday, Feb. 9, and get $10 off registration fees. For more information or to register, visit raymondbaseballsoftball.com or Raymond Little League on Facebook.

Raymond Recreation will benefit when the Maine Red Claws take on the Erie Bay Hawks at 7 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Portland Expo. Four dollars from every ticket sold will go to Raymond Recreation, and every ticket comes with a free Red Claws hat. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The purchase deadline to benefit the Raymond Recreation program is 11:59 p.m. Feb. 15. The Expo is located at 239 Park Ave., Portland. Tickets must be purchased at groupmatics.events/events/RaymondRecreation.

The fifth grade staff at Jordan-Small Middle School is proud to select Geovanni Mateo as Student of the Month.

“Geo is a great student! He is kind, helpful and hardworking. Every day, Geo enters the classroom with a smile on his face and a ‘let’s go’ attitude. He is proud of his educational risk-taking ways. He has the ability to show what he knows by solving math problems in front of the class. In ELA, he is a great group leader and is known for his positive attitude,” the staff says.

Geo shared that his favorite school lunch includes pizza, his favorite class is science, he likes to play soccer at recess and that he cares about his friends.

Outside of class, Geo likes to build with Legos and play soccer. His favorite book is “Side Tracked” by Diana Asher. He has several pets, including a rabbit, an iguana named Shilo, a snake named Gretchen and several chickens.

Fifth grade Academic Enrichment Student of the Month is Caedyn Lipson. Her teachers say she is a wonderful student, always smiling and always willing to share a positive thought. She is curious and inquisitive, they say, and makes sure she fully understands a concept and uses her questions to create strong work. Caedyn is thoughtful and empathetic toward her classmates, often offering help to others when needed, her teachers say.

Raymond Village Church is hosting a new session of Qigong, an ancient Chinese practice of mindful movement. Classes are at 8 a.m. every Saturday through Feb. 29 at Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St. Participants of all levels are welcome. Suggested donation is $5.

Town Scholarship applications are available and must be returned to the town office or the organization offering the application no later than April 30. The scholarships currently available are the Alva M. Clough Scholarship, The Carleton E. Edwards Scholarship Trust Fund, the Collins-Day Scholarship, George E. Wood Memorial Scholarship, Torstein-Johannas Lund Scholarship, Betts-Douglas-Hickey Scholarship, Lions Club Scholarship and the Raymond Parent Teachers Association Scholarship. Applications can be mailed to Sue Look, Town Clerk, Town of Raymond, 401 Webbs Mills Road, Raymond, ME, 04071. For more information, please visit the town website or call 655-4742 at ext. 121.

