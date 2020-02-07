PORTLAND – Nicholas Mohsen Nikazmerad, 74, of Portland, passed away peacefully Feb. 3, 2020. He was born July 6, 1945 in Tehran, Iran, the son of Mortazeh Nikazmerad and Tadjmah Khaksarian. Nick immigrated to the United States after graduating from high school. He received a BS in Biology from City University of New York and a Masters in Politics from New York University.In 1981, he began working for Nukem, Inc., a uranium brokerage firm, and quickly became president of the company. He purchased Eastman Hill Stock Farm in Lovell, Maine, in 1994, and two years later moved with his family to Maine full-time. He founded Eastman Industries in 1998, based in Portland, designing and manufacturing the leading hovering lawn mower in the industry. He developed a first rate commercial lawn mower good enough to be used by John Deere and Kubota in their product line. He acquired Ingersoll tractor company in 2006. He had a passionate love of opera, the outdoors, and the arts.He is survived by his three daughters, Elizabeth, Caroline and her husband Alejandro Tassara-Cela, and Alexandra; and his partner Laura Ochoa and daughter Diana.Relatives and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A funeral service will begin, at 10:30 a.m. at the Woodfords Congregational Church. A reception will follow at Jones Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, ME 04103. A committal service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 672 Stevens Ave., Portland, ME 04103. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Nick’s online guestbook. Donations in his memory can be made to: The USM Foundation P.O. Box 9300 Portland, ME 04104-9300

