PORTLAND – Arthur Best, 94, a lifelong resident of Portland, passed away in Scarborough on Feb. 4, 2020. He was born on June 26, 1925 in Portland, a son of William and Freda (Hoyt) Best.Arthur grew up in Portland and attended Portland schools including Deering High School. He served in the U.S. Army (3rd Army) from 1943 to 1946 during World War II. He landed on the beach in Normandy and was in the Battle of the Bulge where he was wounded and received the Purple Heart Award. He also received a Bronze Star and Silver Star amongst other citations during his time in Europe. Upon return from the War, Arthur met the love of his life, Alice Bemis. They were married and had a son, Norman. He drove truck for three years and was hired by the Portland Fire Department in 1950, he was issued badge 169. Arthur’s duty stations included Engine 11 (Ocean Ave.), Ladder 4 (Arbor Street), Engine 9 (Arbor Street then moved to Riverton), and he retired off from Engine 4 (Bramhall Station) in 1974. Arthur was a lifelong resident of Portland and had lived on Jackson Street, 880 Forest Ave., and Woods at Canco. He was a member of Clarke Memorial Church and a Mason. He enjoyed trailering/camping with Alice for 20 years. Even in retirement, Arthur would attend many Portland Fire Department functions and would stop into several Deering Firehouses for coffee. He was predeceased by his beautiful wife, Alice, on July 15, 2015; brothers, William H. Best and Roger Best, sisters, Evelyn Ryder and Elizabeth Gray. Arthur is survived by his son, Norman Best; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Arthur’s family would like to acknowledge the staff at The Woods at Canco in Portland and the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough for their exceptional care. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A reception will follow. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Arthur’s online guest book.

