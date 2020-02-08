SACO – Marilyn Gravink Fierri, 88, previously of Simsbury, Conn.. passed away on Feb. 6, 2020, of late stage Parkinson’s Disease at her current residence in Saco.

Marilyn (Lyn) was born in 1931 to her late parents, Maybell and William Gravink. She was raised on the family dairy farm in Clymer, N.Y. and was a 1948 graduate of Clymer Central School. Lyn earned her Bachelor’s degree from Houghton College in 1952 and her Masters degree from Boston University in 1953.

Lyn’s educational and professional career were dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with disabilities. Lyn began this work in 1953 as the “Girl’s supervisor” at the Vineland Training School in Vineland, N.J. In 1954 Lyn became a social worker at the Southbury Training School in Southbury, Conn. then advanced to become the Coordinator of Regional Services at the Seaside Regional Center. This was followed by a promotion to the Director of Program Services position for the Department of Developmental Services at the Connecticut Central Office. Lyn’s career culminated in her 1976 appointment by then Governor Ella Grasso to the position of Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Developmental Services where she served until 1986.

Lyn’s retirement was just the beginning for her. She skied, traveled the world and married her husband, Michael Fierri. Together they relocated to Mike’s former home, a converted barn in Simsbury, Conn. where Lyn immersed herself in the things she loved. Lyn was an active member of the Simsbury Garden club and created beautiful gardens on her property which hosted garden tours and the wedding of a dear friend. Lyn was an avid UConn women’s basketball fan who traveled to 16 women’s Final Four Tournaments. Lyn served as a board member for FAVARH for six years including two years as president.

Marilyn was predeceased by her husband Michael Fierri, her sister Deleo Gravink and her stepson-in-law David I. Brown . She is survived by her brother Phillip Gravink and his wife Shirley of Saco; nephew Bradley Gravink of Clymer, N.Y., his two children and one grandchild; niece Brenda Dimick (husband Todd) of Plymouth, N.H. their four children and two grandchildren; niece Jill Gravink and her wife Cathy Clermont of Nottingham, N.H.; stepdaughter Diane Fierri Brown of West Hartford, Conn. and her three children and ten grandchildren; stepson Paul M. Fierri of Simsbury, Conn. Marilyn is also survived by ten great-grandchildren; three great-grandnephew/nieces and all others who knew and loved her.

Dennett, Craig & Pate 365 Main St, Saco, Maine are entrusted with her services.

