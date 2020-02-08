AUBURN – Jacqueline Hynes 88, of Auburn, died peacefully Thursday Feb. 6, at Clover Manor. She was born in Bangor on August 5, 1931, the daughter of the late Royden E. and Eva E. (Lund) Polley. She graduated from Falmouth High School in the class of 1949. She spent her entire life living in her beloved state of Maine.

Jacqueline married Ronald C. Hynes on May 3, 1952. They spent almost 63 years together until his passing on April 24, 2015. She worked most of her adult life beginning in Portland at New England Telephone Company. Later she worked as receptionist and office manager at Doctor’s Park in Augusta where she and her family lived for nearly 18 years and then lastly at Clover Manor in Auburn from 1982-1997. She also volunteered for many years at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Augusta and was a charter and founding member of the church.

Jacqueline loved nothing more in life than being surrounded by her family and always looked forward to hosting large gatherings in her home. Whether celebrating holidays or special life events or simply getting together for pizza on a Saturday night, she was happiest when she was tending to the needs of those around her. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend of many.

She is survived by her three children, Roxanne Panek of Manchester, Carolyn Martin and her husband Bill of Auburn, and Ron Hynes and his wife Stacy of Ridgefield, Conn.; and her eight grandchildren, Matthew, Benjamin, Dustin, Joshua, Chelsea, Ethan, Amelia and Eliot; and her eight great-grandchildren, Chloe, Sura, Henry, Adilyn Olivia, Avery, Charlotte and Mason; and by her sister, Donna and husband John Bragdon of Winter Haven, Fla.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brother, Carl Polley and his wife Jean; and her son-in-law Walter Panek.

Jackie’s family wishes to thank the people of Clover Healthcare, Waveny Nursing Home, and Androscoggin Hospice House for their excellent care over the last few years.

You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Jacqueline’s life by visiting her guest book at www.thefortingroupauburn.com

Visitation is at Fortin Funeral Home, Auburn on Sunday Feb. 9 from 12 to 2 p.m., followed immediately by a memorial service, at the funeral home, at 2 p.m. Committal will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St., Auburn 783-8545.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jackie’s honor to any of the following: Clover Healthcare Activity Fund in Auburn, Alzheimer’s Association, or Androscoggin Hospice House of Auburn.

