Helen Watts recently returned to Criterium Engineers as senior structural engineer, where she previously worked from 2000-07. For the past 12 years, Watts ran her own structural engineering business, Helen Watts Engineering, based in Bowdoin.

Watts has over 30 years of industrial, bridge, commercial, marine and residential hands-on professional engineering experience. She is licensed as a Professional Engineer in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Hawaii.

Her career also includes engineering positions in construction, facilities management, and structural design and evaluation for employers including Oklahoma Department of Transportation, Bath Iron Works Corporation, and Cianbro Corporation. She also is certified with the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying (NCEES) and the Structural Engineering Certification Board (SECB). She’s a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Society of Women Engineers, and the Structural Engineers Association of Maine where she also serves as board treasurer.

Watts is a graduate of the University of Maine and the University of New Hampshire. She serves on the town of Bowdoin Planning Board, where she resides.

