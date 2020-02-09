HOUSTON — Bojan Bogdanovic made a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Utah Jazz a 114-113 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz, who won their second straight after a five-game losing streak.

They needed to come back after P.J. Tucker’s 3-pointer from the corner gave Houston a two-point lead with 1.6 seconds remaining. After a timeout, Bogdanovic came off a screen and hit a contested 29-footer.

Mike Conley added 20 points, and Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds for the Jazz.

Russell Westbrook had 39 points for the Rockets. James Harden added 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

76ERS 118, BULLS 111: Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points, Joel Embiid had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Philadelphia improved its NBA-best home record to 24-2.

Ben Simmons added 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points and Luke Kornet added 25 for the short-handed Bulls, who have lost five straight.

HAWKS 140, KNICKS 135: Trae Young had 48 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds, and Atlanta beat visiting New York in double overtime.

It was the ninth time Young has scored at least 40, second-most in the NBA this season.

Julius Randle finished with 35 points and 18 rebounds, and Reggie Bullock scored 21 points for New York, which had its four-game winning streak snapped. The Knicks erased a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter and led by eight in the first overtime before letting the Hawks back in it.

GRIZZLIES 106, WIZARDS 99: Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, leading Memphis to a win at Washington.

Morant scored 10 points in the fourth quarter as Memphis closed the game on a 22-8 run after trailing for most of the second half.

Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington, which led by as many as 12 points early but shot 4 for 26 in the fourth quarter.

CLIPPERS 133, CAVALIERS 92: Lou Williams scored 25 points as Los Angeles handed Cleveland its worst home loss ever.

Paul George had 22 points and Marcus Morris added 10 in his first game with Los Angeles, which led wire-to-wire despite the absence of star forward Kawhi Leonard, who sat out because of a sore left knee.

Andre Drummond started in his first game with Cleveland after being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline. He had 19 points and 14 rebounds in 29 minutes.

NOTES

GRIZZLIES: Memphis waived guard Dion Waiters, three days after acquiring him from the Miami Heat in a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies also received forward Justise Winslow from Miami and center Gorgui Dieng from Minnesota, while sending forwards Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill to the Heat.

Waiters had been suspended three times by the Heat this season, including a 10-game ban following a drug-related incident on a team plane. He played only three games for Miami between his suspensions.

