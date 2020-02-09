SCARBOROUGH – Elizabeth Anne Holston, gained her angel wings on Wednesday Feb. 5, 2020. She left her wheelchair behind and ran into the waiting arms of her Grammie and Grampie that night.Elizabeth was born in Portland on Aug. 10, 1990. She lived her 29 years with Rett Syndrome, never once complaining or feeling sorry for her circumstances. She met life head on with dignity, wisdom, courage and tremendous resilience, never losing her sense of humor or impish grin. She spoke volumes without ever saying a word and her sparkling eyes, quirky humor and belly laugh could light up a whole room.Elizabeth resided in Sebago with her family until the age of 21, before moving to Casa in Scarborough where she gained another family of peers and loving caregivers. She participated in day programs at Morrison Center in Scarborough and Portland.Elizabeth attended schools in Sacopee Valley and Lake Region, graduating in 2011 from LRHS with a private ceremony/party in her honor at the school.Elizabeth took several trips to Baltimore with her mom to participate in Rett Research under theguidance of Dr. Sakkubai Naidu at Johns Hopkins and Kennedy Krieger. These days were combined with fun trips to zoos and aquariums.She loved her Toby Terrier videos, dogs, chocolate, music, lots of silliness and her feather boa’s!Storyland was one of her favorite places as a child and she was treated like a queen by the staff there.The past three years provided increased health challenges for Elizabeth, she met these with quiet fierceness and will that amazed everyone. We are grateful for the staff at Casa, Maine Med and Dr. Rovner for their care and assisting her determination.She leaves behind, her mother Lauren Greenlaw of Sebago and companion, Bruce Doughty, her father Drew Holston and companion Lori Tremblay of Temple; brother Stephen Holston, his wife Addy of Gorham, sister Lynn Rocheville and husband Rob of Hollis, sister Erin Greenlaw Gomes­Boisvert and husband Myles of Plymouth N.H.; nephew and nieces Ashton Long, Audrey McLaughlin, Amelia and Anna Holston. She also leaves her very special friend Rebecca Boxer and her Casa family. She was predeceased by grandparents Larry and Darlene Holston, Franklin (her soulmate) and Kathleen Greenlaw.We are extremely thankful for everyone who helped care for Elizabeth, brightening and broadening her life over the years. Anyone who took time to befriend her was left a far better and wiser person. There are angels among us; in Elizabeth’s memory, seek them out and befriend them, we all have something to gain. There will be a celebration of life for Elizabeth’s close family and friends at Casa on Saturday, Feb. 22 from 1-4 p.m.Donations may be made in Elizabeth’s name to:Casa – Corporate Offices 741 Warren Ave.Westbrook, ME 04029

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous