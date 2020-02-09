SOUTH PORTLAND – Harry A. Starbird, Jr., 92, of Breakwater in South Portland, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Feb. 6, 2020. Harry was born in Portland on Sept. 1, 1927, the son of Hazel and Harry Starbird, Sr.

Harry was a graduate of Deering High School, class of 1944, in Portland, and later graduated from Boston University majoring in Piano Performance; and was a member of the Portland Lions Club.

Harry was the founder of Starbird School of Music with several locations in Maine and New Hampshire. He later worked for IMC of Fort Worth, Texas in the wholesale music industry and his later years at Starbird Piano Shoppe.

He was in the U.S. Navy and based in San Diego, Calif. on the Destroyer William B. Smith and later honorably discharged to being one of the house musicians on the base.

He enjoyed a lifetime of summers on Long Island where he enjoyed his family, fishing and boating.

Harry is survived by his wife of 67 years, Barbara Starbird; his two daughters, Carol Crawford Bean and her husband Rick and grandson Robb Crawford; Jill Clarke and her husband Tom and their three daughters, Melissa Vasconcelos, Jennifer Pekarek, and Lauren Hale, his son, Harry A.Starbird, III, and his two daughters Elizabeth M.Starbird and Alisha B. Starbird; along with seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

donations would be

appreciated to the:

Long Island Fire

and Rescue

South Portland

Fire & Rescue, or the

Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation of Portland

