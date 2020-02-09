SOUTH PORTLAND – Janet L. Coffee, 85, died peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial House in Scarborough on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, surrounded by her loving daughters and their families.

Born on March 28, 1934 in Hudson, Janet was the daughter of Kermit R. and Ola (Chaples) Heal. She attended South Portland schools, graduating from South Portland High School in 1952.

On Jan. 5, 1958, Janet married Wilfred H. Coffee and began a long and illustrious career as a stay at home wife, mother and grandmother. She felt that she was blessed to raise not only her own children, but to help raise her grandchildren, as well. Nothing made her happier than the years she spent being a “professional grandmother”. Her family truly was everything to her. At the end of her life, when she had made her peace with dying, her only concern was that she’d miss her family.

Janet’s interests included cooking, reading and playing cards. She especially enjoyed the semi-annual ladies’ poker weekends at the family camp on Peabody Pond. Janet had a wonderful sense of humor and was always able to laugh at herself, even as her health was failing.

Janet was predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Bill Coffee, in 2007; and her stepson, Ronald Coffee, in 1992; as well as her brothers, Gary, Christopher and Brent Heal.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane Salamone and her husband Gary of South Portland, Lisa Darling and her husband John of Portland, her son Timothy Coffee and his wife Jody of Windham; grandchildren, Christopher Salamone and his wife Monica, Jennifer Salamone and her husband Kevin Brower, Patrick and Michael Darling, and Joshua and Matthew Coffee; as well as five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Cynthia Schools of South Portland and her two dearest friends, Margaret Burnham and Stella Main.

At Janet’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral service.

To view Janet’s guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.athutchins.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »