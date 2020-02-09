WESTBROOK – On Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, Sheila Johnson left this world as quietly as she lived. She strongly and patiently waited to be with her children and those grandchildren who were local. Incoming calls from her girls away were as important as was being with those who gathered. Her last breath was just four minutes after the call ended with her oldest granddaughter.Sheila was born during hunting season in 1942, much to her father’s chagrin. Causing that hunting day to be cut short, was probably the only time she brought disappointment to her daddy. Sheila was the youngest of Vance and Doris Watson’s children. She was raised in Kezar Falls as the little sister to Win and Basil.Sheila graduated from Porter High School in a class of 16 students. She was outgoing, fun, friendly and athletic. She was a cheerleader, a basketball player and the manager of some of the boys’ teams. Her favorite coach was Harry “Pinky” True. Sheila also found time to work as a waitress during the summers and started babysitting for a family with twins when she was only 10 years old.When she was 16, Sheila and a friend happened to meet two boys at the local movie theater. One of those guys, Don Johnson, would become her husband just three years later. In less than two years after their wedding, their family would be complete. Their son Eric and daughter Dawn were born within a year of one another. Being a mother brought such joy to Sheila. Since her husband often worked away for weeks at a time, he credited her with raising their children. Besides guiding and nurturing them, Sheila was their friend. Her bond with her kids allowed constant support and love at home. It created a relationship with both that lasted her lifetime. She taught them, by example, to put their children first.She didn’t work outside the home until her kids were teenagers. That’s when she started working with Don at Peerless Welding of Portland. Later, they would work together, along with Eric and Dawn, at Phoenix Welding. Often, Don was credited with supporting Westbrook athletics, both personally and through his company. In actuality, it was Sheila who initiated the support for those teams because youth sports were so important to her.She particularly loved baseball. She was known to pull the car over and watch teams play ball no matter where they were. She didn’t care that she didn’t know a single player on either team.For years, Sheila also held a block of season tickets to the Seadogs. The World Series was a big event for her each year. She would create separate scorecards for each team and assign them to her kids. Her son would track one team and her daughter the other. That kept them busy and allowed Sheila to watch the game in peace and quiet.Sheila sent greeting cards to many for their birthdays, anniversaries and holidays. She was the caregiver for both of her parents as they aged. She also welcomed many relatives to live with her family when times were tough. She cared deeply for others.Turning gray and becoming a grandmother were two things that Sheila was super excited for. She was very successful with both! Sheila was in love with her six grandchildren – Zachary and McKenzie Johnson and Cassidy, Brock, Vance and Mallory Leighton. Spending time with them brought her such joy. Friends Melissa and Jim said, soon after their wedding, that their goal was to be the type of grandparents Don and Sheila were – attending every event and always being there for their grandchildren.Sheila’s family was devasted when dementia entered her life. For nearly a quarter of her life, that disease stole from her and those who loved her. What couldn’t be stolen, was Sheila’s sweet demeanor, sparkling baby blue eyes, her smile, and her love of being with people.We are grateful to the employees of The Landing at Saco Bay who loved her and shared this journey with her. Hospice of Southern Maine – you were invaluable. Sheila’s son-in-law, Hal, spent countless hours visiting her and making her happy. Outsiders often thought she must be his mother because of his devotion and love. A special thank you to her sister-in-law, Sheila Hubbard for all the time she spent visiting and caring for her.In order for her experience with dementia to not be in vain, her family hopes that others learn that love and time and attention spent with those struggling is never wasted. Love is not a memory. Please visit your friends and loved ones. They may not recognize or remember you, but you remember them and they are important. Your time will make the day better for them.A spring graveside service will be held in Kezar Falls. Sheila will rest where she was always happiest – beside Don. They truly were “Soulmates since 1959.” Love is eternal.To express condolences or to participate in Shelia’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

