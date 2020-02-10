MONDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 202 Woodfords St., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Woodfords Congregational Church. 775-4939.

TUESDAY

Community lunch, noon. Free and open to all. 409 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Avesta Housing. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5 p.m. 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older and families with children. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

WEDNESDAY

Free community meal, featuring nutritious food and fellowship, 5 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. The meal is a partnership of Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Programs. On-site parking is free and is handicap accessible. All are welcome.

Valentines Community Dinner, all you can eat buffet, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Ferry Beach Retreat & Conference Center, 7 Morris Ave. Saco. $15, children 8 and under eat for free with adult ticket. To register, email [email protected],

call 282-4489 or go to ferrybeach.org.

THURSDAY

Community lunch, noon, 297 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Free and open to community members ages 55 and older. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by The Salvation Army. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 4 Brentwood St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Deering Center Community Church. 775-4939.

Community dinner, 5:30 p.m. 156 High St., Portland. Free and open to all. Provided by Wayside Food Programs and hosted by Williston-Immanuel United Church. 775-4939.

FRIDAY

Souper Supper, featuring homemade soup, salad, breads, desserts and beverages, served at table and free to the community at large. 5 to 7 p.m. Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, 43 Foreside Road, Falmouth. [email protected] or call 207-781-3366.

SATURDAY

Public Bean Supper, including red hot dogs, two kinds of baked beans (red kidney & yellow eye), casseroles, salads and homemade pies and desserts. 5 to 6 p.m. Peoples United Methodist Church, 310 Broadway, South Portland. $8 adults, $17 families.

Buffet-style Baked Bean Supper, featuring two kinds of beans, American chop suey, coleslaw, red hot dogs, biscuits, brown bread and pies. 5 to 6 p.m. AMVETS Post 6 New Gloucester. $8; $3 for children under age 12.

Baked bean supper, buffet style, from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at AMVETS Post No. 6, New Gloucester. $8, $3 for children under 12. 926-4402.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: